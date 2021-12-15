'Mirzapur' actor Rasika Dugal to essay a volleyball coach in her first sports drama 'Spike'

Known for her unmatched acting prowess, 'Mirzapur' actor Rasika Dugal is on to something, going by the kind of projects she ratifies.

The versatile powerhouse has stepped aboard Nishtha Shailajan and Dhaval Shah's upcoming series tentatively titled 'Spike'. The series marks her first brush with the sports drama genre.

Having nailed the portrayal of a variety of characters, Rasika will be soon be seen essaying the role of a volleyball coach in the sports drama.

As part of her prep, she has trained in volleyball for three months in Mumbai.

A stickler for authenticity, Rasika completed her training and wrapped the first schedule in Himachal Pradesh. Through the course of her career, Rasika has showcased versatility and also been a strong suit in all her projects across multiple platforms of entertainment. With 'Spike', the actor is thrilled to be at the centre of a sports drama.

Rasika says, "I love the thrill and adventure of sports dramas. Spike came with the opportunity for me to learn something new and I jumped at it. I thoroughly enjoyed the three months of volleyball training that I did as part of my prep. I'm excited about essaying the role of a volleyball coach. The life of a sportsperson is about tremendous discipline and rigour. I have so much respect for that and was thrilled to get an opportunity to explore that. I look forward to the next schedule"

Rasika will head to Himachal Pradesh for the next schedule of the series in January 2022. Her upcoming projects include Delhi Crime Season 3 and Lord Curzon Ki Haveli.

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 02:09 PM IST