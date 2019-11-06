Milind Soman’s birthday pic at 54 is proof he has figured out how to reverse ageing

On Monday, along with Virat Kohli, Milind Soman turned 54 and blessed our timelines with a picture of himself on Instagram from his dip in a hot water spring in Iceland.
The 54-year-old fitness enthusiast – if one can use that word likely – posted a picture with the caption: “Happy Birthday to me ! #54.”
While pals Bipasha and Sanjay Suri wished her, Anusha Dandekar summed up all our feelings by writing: “ “Happy Birthdaaaaay! I think we all need to start running to catch up to your youth! Have the best year yet Milinnnnnnnd!
Meanwhile, a fan asked him to keep pushing the limits while another suggested he use this pic for Madame Tussauds.
His wife Ankit aKnowar also shared a pic their birthday cake and typically announced that they celebrated with 16K run, which we guess is regular behaviour.
She wrote with one of their candid pictures, “Your touch writes the stories of midnights, As your heartbeat listens to mine, They sing a melody of an ancient time! Your voice, my love, brings the joy of an early morning chant from a faraway shrine, Lost deep amidst the trees, running along the wild streams of mind! Those honey brown eyes of your’s, sings enchanting lullabies, And that kiss of love that bids sorrows goodbye. I know that I know love, because I know you, Ever so deep, ever so calm, Love that’s engraved in forever! Happy birthday my forever love. #theultrahusband #togetherforever #love #birthdaytime.”
