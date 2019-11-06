Milind Soman’s birthday pic at 54 is proof he has figured out how to reverse ageing

On Monday, along with Virat Kohli, Milind Soman turned 54 and blessed our timelines with a picture of himself on Instagram from his dip in a hot water spring in Iceland.

The 54-year-old fitness enthusiast – if one can use that word likely – posted a picture with the caption: “Happy Birthday to me ! #54.”

While pals Bipasha and Sanjay Suri wished her, Anusha Dandekar summed up all our feelings by writing: “ “Happy Birthdaaaaay! I think we all need to start running to catch up to your youth! Have the best year yet Milinnnnnnnd!