Miley Cyrus Jokes She Was 'Virgin' In Showbiz When She Started Hannah Montana: 'Had Done Theatre, Played Dude Because Of Husky Voice'

Miley Cyrus Recalls Inexperience at Hannah Montana Premiere Special | Photo Via Instagram

Actress-singer Miley Cyrus emerged as a teen idol with her portrayal of Miley Stewart in the hit series Hannah Montana, which follows a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana while maintaining anonymity to live a normal life. Recently, on the occasion of the show's 20th anniversary, it was announced that Hannah Montana the anniversary special would premiere on Disney+ on March 24. At the anniversary screening premiere in Los Angeles, Miley reflected on when she began Hannah Montana, joking about how she was a 'virgin' in showbiz.

Miley Cyrus Recalls Inexperience At Hannah Montana Premiere Special

At the screening, while speaking on stage, Miley was heard saying, "I had no business coming out to L.A. thinking that I could carry a show or pretend to be a pop star. I had no experience. I had done some theater before. They always made me play a dude because of my husky voice. I played someone's grandpa in a little play in Franklin or something. But besides that, I was pretty much a virgin."

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She added that she later lost her job, saying it was the least of Disney's worries and that there were years when she thought they believed they had made the right call. However, when the show ended, that's when they all started going, "Gary?" (referring to former Disney Channel president Gary Marsh). She added that he thinks it all worked out just fine.

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The anniversary special, premiering on March 24, features Miley Cyrus performing some of the series’ most popular songs, an interview with her conducted by Call Me Daddy host Alex Cooper, and a surprise appearance from Selena Gomez, who guest-starred in Season 2 as Hannah’s pop star rival, Mikayla Skeech.