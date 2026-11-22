Instagram

Pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old Liily drummer exchanged vows in a poolside wedding at a private residence, surrounded by close friends and family.

Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando Tie The Knot In Poolside Ceremony

Miley was seen getting emotional and wiping away tears during the ceremony in the first pictures and videos from the wedding. The singer also offered a glimpse of her stunning white wedding dress, as moments from the intimate celebration began circulating online.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, father Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among the guests in attendance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley Cyrus' Pre-Wedding Festivities

The wedding festivities began a day earlier, on Friday, November 20, when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for family and loved ones. Miley’s stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared pictures from the dinner on her Instagram Stories. One photograph offered a glimpse of the menu, which featured the initials “M+M” at the top.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley Cyrus Engagement

The couple confirmed their engagement at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles on December 1, 2025. Fans quickly noticed a sparkling four-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond ring on Miley’s finger, fuelling excitement about their wedding.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Miley Cyrus Relationship Timeline

Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in December 2021, after they were photographed together backstage at her NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami.

Before her relationship with Maxx, Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018, separated in August 2019 and finalised their divorce in January 2020.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Maxx has also collaborated professionally with Miley, co-writing, producing and performing on several of her musical projects, including Endless Summer Vacation (2023), Something Beautiful (2025) and Bass Persuades (2026).