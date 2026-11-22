Pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old Liily drummer exchanged vows in a poolside wedding at a private residence, surrounded by close friends and family.
Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando Tie The Knot In Poolside Ceremony
Miley was seen getting emotional and wiping away tears during the ceremony in the first pictures and videos from the wedding. The singer also offered a glimpse of her stunning white wedding dress, as moments from the intimate celebration began circulating online.
Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, father Billy Ray Cyrus, and sister Noah Cyrus were among the guests in attendance.
Miley Cyrus' Pre-Wedding Festivities
The wedding festivities began a day earlier, on Friday, November 20, when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for family and loved ones. Miley’s stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared pictures from the dinner on her Instagram Stories. One photograph offered a glimpse of the menu, which featured the initials “M+M” at the top.
Miley Cyrus Engagement
The couple confirmed their engagement at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere in Los Angeles on December 1, 2025. Fans quickly noticed a sparkling four-carat elongated cushion-cut diamond ring on Miley’s finger, fuelling excitement about their wedding.
Miley Cyrus Relationship Timeline
Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in December 2021, after they were photographed together backstage at her NBC holiday special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, in Miami.
Before her relationship with Maxx, Miley was married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The former couple tied the knot in December 2018, separated in August 2019 and finalised their divorce in January 2020.
Maxx has also collaborated professionally with Miley, co-writing, producing and performing on several of her musical projects, including Endless Summer Vacation (2023), Something Beautiful (2025) and Bass Persuades (2026).