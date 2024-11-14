 Mika Singh's Pakistani Fan Gives Him ₹3 Crore Rolex Watch, Diamond Rings & White-Gold Chain During US Concert (VIDEO)
A Pakistani fan went out of his way and showered expensive gifts on Mika Singh as he performed in Biloxi, US. The fan gifted him a thick white-gold chain along with diamond rings and a Rolex watch which is reportedly worth Rs 3 crore. Mika is also known for going out of his way and showering his near and dear ones with expensive gifts

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:55 PM IST
article-image

Singer Mika Singh recently performed LIVE in the USA. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on social media, however, what caught our attention was a video in which a fan is seen gifting expensive things to the singer. A Pakistani fan went out of his way and showered expensive gifts on the singer as he performed on stage.

A video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shows a fan expressing his love for Mika during his Biloxi concert. The fan waved at Mika with a thick gold chain in his hand from the crowd.

The singer called him on stage and that is when the fan gifted the white-gold chain to him along with diamond rings and a Rolex watch. According to media reports, the watch is worth Rs 3 crore.

Mika looked elated upon receiving the gifts. In the video, he is also seen greeting and hugging the fan. Take a look at the video here:

article-image

Mika is also known for showering his near and dear ones with expensive gifts. In August 2023, it was reported that he gifted his best friend apartments worth Rs 8 crore in the metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi.

Before that, lyricist Kumaar took to his social media account to thank Mika for gifting him a diamond ring worth Rs 18 lakh.

One of the most popular artists in B-Town, Mika has a number of chartbusters to his credit and he is one of the highest-paid singers in the tinsel town. And while he leads a lavish lifestyle, he makes sure that the ones close to him also enjoy all the luxuries of life.

Mika has some of the most popular party songs to his credit, including Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag, Singh Is Kinng, Mauja Hi Mauja, Dil Mein Baji Guitar, Party Toh Banti Hai, and 440 Volt, among others.

He is also often seen performing at high profile weddings, birthdays and events involving the biggest of stars.

