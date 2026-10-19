Mika Singh Questions Mumbai's Safety After Tiger Shroff Firing Incident, Demands Strict Action: 'No One Should Have To Live In Fear' - VIDEO

Singer Mika Singh expressed concern over public safety in Mumbai following the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff . Calling for stricter action from the government and the authorities, Mika said the incident has raised questions about the safety of people in a city long considered one of India's safest.

For those unversed, the firing took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. Three men were involved in the incident and they have been nabbed in Kota, Rajasthan. Tiger reportedly escaped without bullet injuries, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

On Monday, Mika wished the actor a speedy recovery and urged the authorities to take the matter seriously, stressing that no citizen should have to live in fear.

Mika Singh shares video on Instagram

Mika shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke about the incident and recalled arriving in Mumbai in the early 2000s. At the time, he believed the city was among the safest places in the world.

Expressing concern that such an incident occurred during the festive season, the singer said, “To have this happen to Tiger, especially during the festive season, I believe the government should take strict action. What happened to Tiger today can happen to anyone tomorrow,”

In the accompanying caption, Mika highlighted Mumbai's reputation for allowing people, particularly women, to travel and go about their daily lives without fear, even late at night.

“Mumbai has always been known as one of the safest cities in India, where people—especially women—have felt confident walking, working, and travelling even late at night. But after the incident involving Tiger Shroff, it raises serious concerns about our safety. No one should have to live in fear on the streets of our own city.”

The singer also called for stronger measures to prevent such incidents and ensure public safety. His caption further stated, “I sincerely request the government and the concerned authorities to take this matter seriously and ensure the safety of every citizen. We need stronger action and accountability so that Mumbai continues to be a city where everyone feels safe, day or night,”

Lawrence Bishnoi Associates Claim Responsibility for Firing

Meanwhile, social media posts attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi associates Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu reportedly claimed responsibility for the firing incident. The post also issued a warning to people in the Mumbai film industry who work with Salman Khan.

The message, written in Hindi, stated, “We had called him and tried to explain things to him, but he did not understand. So today, we made sure to explain it to him properly,”

It further warned, “Anyone in the Mumbai film industry who does not listen to us or works with Salman Khan will be next. Wait and watch.”

The claims have added another dimension to the investigation. However, the allegations and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain subject to police investigation.

Three Suspects Detained at Kota Railway Station

In a development in the case, three suspects were detained at Kota railway station on Monday morning while travelling on a train from Mumbai to Delhi. The case has since been handed over to Mumbai Police for further investigation.

Further interrogation is expected to help investigators establish the suspects' alleged roles and the circumstances leading up to the firing.