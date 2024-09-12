Midnight Family OTT Release Date: All About Plot, Cast & Where To Watch

Midnight Family OTT Release Date | Trailer

Midnight Family is a Spanish series starring Renata Vaca, Joaquin Cosio and Oscar Jaenada in the lead roles. It is set to release on OTT in September 2024.

When and where to watch Midnight Family?

The series is set to release on September 25, 2024. It will be available on Apple TV+. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Every day they save lives. Every day they fight for theirs. Midnight Family premieres September 25 on Apple TV+."

Plot

The Midnight Family follows the story of Marigaby, a medical student. When she learns that the government of Mexico only has 100 ambulances for a population of around ten million, she decides to take action. Putting aside her studies and college life, Marigaby and her friends start running private ambulances in hopes of saving lives. However, things get complicated when she becomes involved in a relationship. Will she be able to juggle her personal life and her mission to help the Mexican people?

Cast and production of Midnight Family

The star cast of Midnight Family includes Oscar Jaenada, Jose Maria de Tavira, Itzan Escamilla, Yalitza Aparicio, Mariana Gomez, Sergio Bautista, Ivan Cortes, Mika Kubo and Deborah Domiguez, among others. The Spanish drama is directed by Gabriel Ripstein and Natalia Beristain. It is written by Gibran Portela. It is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain and Pablo Larrain under Fabula.