Micheal Jackson birth anniversary: King of Pop's India connect...

Much before Wacko Jacko made it to India for the HIStory concert, its people had already heard his music, dancing and singing. From small villages, to rickshawallahs to fans, music lovers and top celebrities, MJ was famous. Jackson represented so much that was great about the American story, his story. In a land littered with brutal racists, religious bigotry, misogyny and caste chauvinism, Indians loved this black man as one of their own. For his Indian fans, MJ’s blackness was almost an afterthought, for it was more of his music and dancing.

It’s no wonder then that in the song Black or White, a female dancer dressed in red and gold, is matching steps with Jackson to Odissi dance moves. The 21 seconds clip was shot on a Los Angeles expressway with the duo dancing with stunt drivers whizzing past them through the foreground and background.

India was seen once again during the final verse of the song, where Jackson is on a large sculpted torch, which the camera pans out to reveal as New York’s Statue of Liberty. Jackson is seen singing on Lady Liberty's torch surrounded by other famous world structures, one of them being the Taj Mahal. This was one of Jackson’s most controversial songs against racism, something he had never done before. We could add that MJ was always ahead of his time and delivered a perfect message, as seen from the recent George Floyd killing in the US this year.

When it comes to making biopics or movies inspired by legends, then nothing can beat Bollywood. It is for this reason that director Remo D'Souza’s (who is a huge fan of MJ) film ‘ABCD: Any Body Can Dance’ (2013) was inspired by Michael Jackson. Choreographer-actor-director Prabhu Deva has often been pegged as the Indian Michael Jackson and being part of the film, it was obvious that he would pay tribute to the King of Pop by doing MJ’s signature moves in a song in the film, in his own style.