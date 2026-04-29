Michael Vs Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 5: Michael Jackson's Biopic Sees Growth; Avinash Tiwary's Film Records Lowest Collection

Michael Vs Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 | Photo Via YouTube

Michael Jackson's biopic Michael, released in India on April 24, 2026, stars Jaafar Jackson and clashed at the box office with the Hindi film Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead. A spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny, which featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, the sequel has been struggling at the box office.

Both films received mixed responses from audiences; however, Michael has been performing significantly better than Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 despite releasing on the same day.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, on day 5 (first Tuesday), Michael earned Rs 2.40 crore across 2,783 shows after witnessing a major 61% drop on day 4, when it collected Rs 2.25 crore from 2,744 shows. While the 6% growth is fairly decent, the film is expected to perform well in the coming days.

This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 25.31 crore and India net collection to Rs 21.15 crore so far.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 has been posting disappointing numbers at the box office. On day 5, the film recorded its lowest collection since release, earning just Rs 0.10 crore across 630 shows.

Day 5 also marked a 23.1% drop from day 4’s net collection of Rs 0.13 crore. With this, the film’s total India gross collection stands at Rs 1.69 crore, while its total India net collection has reached Rs 1.43 crore so far.

Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."