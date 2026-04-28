Michael Vs Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Jaafar Jackson's Film Sees 61% Drop, Avinash Tiwary Starrer Continues To Struggle

Michael Vs Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 | Photo Via YouTube

The King of Pop Michael Jackson's biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson, released on April 24 and clashed at the box office with Hindi film Ginny Weds Sunny 2, featuring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead. While both movies have been receiving mixed reviews since their release, Michael has been performing well at the box office and minting numbers, while Ginny Weds Sunny 2, a spiritual sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, seems to be struggling at the box office.

Michael Box Office Collection Day 4

On day 3, its first Sunday, Michael collected Rs 5.50 crore across 3,201 shows, marking a 7.8% growth. According to Sacnilk, on day 4, its first Monday, the film showed a major 61% drop, earning Rs 2.25 crore across 2,744 shows, bringing its total India gross collections to Rs 22.50 crore and total India net collections to Rs 18.75 crore so far.

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Box Office Collection Day 4

On Day 4, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 recorded a 65.8% drop in India net collections compared to Day 3, falling from Rs 0.38 crore to Rs 0.13 crore.

Michael Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 3 stars and wrote, "Overall, the film entertains and impresses, yet stops short of truly illuminating. It is less a revelation and more a respectful reprise (sic)."

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave 2 stars to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and wrote, "Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office."