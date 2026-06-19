'Meri Mummy Ne To Wo...': Commando Actress Pooja Chopra Recalls How Mother Defied Family To Save Her Before Birth- VIDEO

Commando Actress Pooja Chopra Recalls How Mother Defied Family To Save Her Before Birth- VIDEO |

Miss India and Commando: A One Man Army actress Pooja Chopra made an emotional revelation on Rajeev Khandelwal's show Tum Ho Naa. During the conversation, she praised her mother not only for supporting her through every phase of life but also for choosing to give birth to her. Previously, the actress had revealed that her father wanted her mother to abort her when she was just 20 days old because she was a girl child.

During her appearance on Tum Ho Naa, Pooja was asked what her mother means to her. Responding emotionally, she said, "Mummy ke liye to jitna bolu utna kam hi hoga na especially mere liye." She further shared that her mother took on a responsibility that no one else was willing to shoulder. Making everyone emotional, the actress added, "Meri mummy ne to wo zimmedari nibhayi jo kisi aur ne nahi nibhayi, aur utne pyar aur utne himmat se."

Praising her mother, Pooja said that she never made her feel inferior to a boy and was always her biggest cheerleader. She said, "Mummy ne mujhe kabhi ye nahi mehsoos hone diya ki main koi ladke se kam hoon. Aur hamesha se ye vishwas dilaya ki main jo banna chahti hoon ban sakti hoon."

The actress added that while people may see a Miss India and a successful actress in her, she sees her mother as the reason behind everything she has achieved. Reacting to this, Rajeev told Pooja that everything she is today is because of her mother. Overwhelmed with emotion, Pooja replied, "Aaj main jo hoon hi nahi Rajeev, aaj main zinda hoon." She then asked both the audience and the host who could possibly be a bigger superstar than her mother.

Pooja Chopra's life story has often been described as nothing short of extraordinary. The actress has previously revealed that her father abandoned the family because he wanted a son and was unwilling to accept having daughters. According to Pooja, her mother was pressured to abort her while she was still in the womb after it was discovered that the baby was a girl. However, her mother refused and chose to continue the pregnancy despite facing immense opposition.

Pooja's mother reportedly walked out of the marriage and raised both Pooja and her elder sister as a single parent. Over the years, Pooja has credited her mother for making countless sacrifices to ensure that her daughters received a good education and every opportunity to pursue their dreams.