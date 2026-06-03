'Without Nihu There's No TSTT': Niharika Chouksey Reacts To Rumours Of Being Replaced By Rishita Kothari In Tum Se Tum Tak

Niharika Chouksey Reacts To Rumours Of Being Replaced By Rishita Kothari In Tum Se Tum Tak |

Viewers have been eagerly waiting to know what lies ahead for Rishita Kothari after her exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai. Fans have been curious about her next project and whether she will soon be seen in a new show. Amid this buzz, rumours surfaced claiming that Rishita would be replacing Niharika Chouksey in Zee TV's Tum Se Tum Tak. Reacting to these reports, Niharika took a dig at the speculation and set the record straight.

The actress shared a screenshot of a news report claiming that Rishita would replace her in Tum Se Tum Tak. Dismissing the rumours, Nihaarika reassured her fans, writing, "Absolutely false I am not going anywhere don't worry."

Niharika later shared another report on her Instagram Story and sarcastically questioned its authenticity. She wrote, "Can u please confirm this?" The actress then added, "Without nihu there's no tstt."

Reports of Rishita Kothari's exit from Seher Hone Ko Hai have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks, although neither the actress nor the makers have officially confirmed her departure. Speculation intensified after reports claimed that Rishita and her boyfriend, actor Paarth Samthaan, may have had a disagreement on the sets of the show. Rumours suggested that the alleged fallout contributed to her decision to step away from the project. However, no official statement has been issued regarding the matter, and there is currently no confirmation about whether Rishita is leaving the show or taking up a new project.

Who Is Niharika Chouksey?

Niharika Chouksey is a television actress from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, who began her acting journey at a young age. She first appeared in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and later got her breakthrough on television with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played Nishtha Birla. However, it was her first lead role in Star Plus' Faltu that brought her widespread recognition and established her as a household name.

Following the success of Faltu, Niharika went on to headline Aaina- Roop Nahin, Haqeeqat Bhi Dikhaye and currently plays the lead role of Anu Sharma in Tum Se Tum Tak. Over the years, she has built a reputation for portraying strong, relatable female characters, making her one of the promising young faces on Indian television.