Mera Lyari Release Date: Dananeer Mobeen Dismisses 'Dhurandhar' Comparison, Calls It A 'Disservice'

Mera Lyari Release Date |

Pakistan is responding to India’s film Dhurandhar with the release of Mera Lyari, aiming to reshape the image of Lyari in Pakistan. While many are calling the film a response to Aditya’s movie, the lead actor has pushed back on this narrative, stating that labeling it as such would be a "disservice" to the film.

With growing curiosity, audiences are now eagerly awaiting its release to see how it performs in Pakistani cinemas.

Mera Lyari Release Date

Mera Lyari is set to release in Pakistani cinemas on Friday, May 8, 2026. So far, there has been no announcement regarding its release in India.

Is Mera Lyari Pakistan’s Reply to Dhurandhar?

Many believe Mera Lyari is a reply to the Indian film Dhurandhar. However, the actors of the film disagree. Lead actor Dananeer Mobeen addressed this at the UK Asian Film Festival, saying, "It's a disservice to boil this movie down to a response to another film."

She further elaborated on the film’s deeper themes, adding, "There are so many themes that we have explored in this film. We have explored Lyari, football culture, female football culture, women in sports, South Asian women in sports." Mobeen urged audiences to view the film from a broader perspective and appreciate its multiple layers, reiterating that it would be a "disservice" to define it merely as a response to Dhurandhar.

Mobeen also shared her thoughts on the portrayal of Lyari, stating, "It’s a beautiful film. It was a beautiful image of Lyari, all the women we have shown and what we have seen over there. You will have to see it in the film."

Dhurandhar drew attention for its gritty portrayal of Lyari, one of Karachi’s most talked-about neighbourhoods, often associated with crime, gang conflicts, and a complex socio-political history. The film presents Lyari as a raw and intense backdrop, using narrow lanes, dense housing, and a charged atmosphere to heighten its narrative. Rather than a polished setting, it leans into realism, showcasing the struggles, power dynamics, and undercurrents of violence that have long defined the area, making the story feel more grounded and immersive.