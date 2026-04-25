Is 'Mera Lyari' Pakistan’s Reply To Dhurandhar? Film Called A Counter-Narrative On Lyari's Image Shift Following Aditya Dhar's Film

Is 'Mera Lyari' Pakistan's Reply To Dhurandhar |

Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge were earlier banned in Pakistan, but the restrictions on both films have now reportedly been lifted. The controversy around Aditya Dhar’s film, particularly its depiction of Lyari, Karachi as a gang-war hotspot in the 2000s, has since sparked a strong response from Pakistan’s film industry.

In reaction, Pakistan is now preparing its own counter-narrative with a film titled Mera Lyari.

The upcoming Pakistani film Mera Lyari is a sports drama that follows the story of a former coach who returns to train young girls, helping them overcome societal barriers. The film focuses on two women determined to pursue football, highlighting how Lyari has transformed over the years and is no longer defined by violence and gang culture.

Following the announcement, Sindh Minister for Information Sharjeel Memon stated that the film presents “the reality of Lyari.” As reported by Dawn, he also described it as a response to another film that allegedly misrepresented Pakistan, an indirect reference to Dhurandhar.

The story centers on a young woman passionate about football, supported by her mother but opposed by her father. Despite resistance, she pursues her dream. Parallelly, the film also follows a female coach who defies her husband’s objections to return to training young girls. Together, their journeys showcase resilience and the changing identity of Lyari.

Mera Lyari features Ayesha Omar, Dananeer Mobeen, and Trinette Lucas in key roles. The film, directed by Abu Aleeha, is scheduled to release in Pakistani cinemas on May 8. The trailer of the movie has just dropped and it is trending all over social media.

There are many reasons to watch Abu Aleeha’s directorial film Mera Lyari, but here are the top three:



1. True representation of Lyari



2. Dananeer Mobeen’s debut film



3. Strong and engaging content#meralyari #dananeermobeen #ayeshaomar #lollywoodfilmindustry pic.twitter.com/9YcK116MXU — Lollywood Film Industry (@LFI_Lollywood) April 25, 2026

The trailer dropped and my babygworl and Mera Lyari are trending! This is just the beginning…so so proud 🫶🏻.#MeraLyari #DananeerMobeen pic.twitter.com/NzU6MyLXJE — Maira khan 🌻 (@Mairakhan1268) April 24, 2026

After the trailer released, a user tweeted, "The trailer dropped and my babygworl and Mera Lyari are trending! This is just the beginning, so so proud." Another listed out the reason to watch Mera Lyari saying, "There are many reasons to watch Abu Aleeha’s directorial film Mera Lyari, but here are the top three: True representation of Lyari, Dananeer Mobeen’s debut film, Strong and engaging content."