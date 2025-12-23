 'Mein Wapas Aa Gaya': Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube Channel Restored, Fans React 'Waiting For New Vlog'
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna’s YouTube channel is back online after being temporarily shut down, and he shared the news with fans via Instagram. He promised more vlogs soon, while fans flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Gaurav Khanna | Instagram

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's YouTube channel is finally back. The television actor had launched his YouTube channel after coming out of the Bigg Boss 19 house, but it was terminated, likely due to high traffic. The channel is now restored, and Gaurav shared the news via his Instagram post.

He uploaded a clip online, informing his fans by saying, "hamar YouTube channel wapas aa chuka hai, wapas LIVE ho chuka hai and mujhe pata tha ki ye jarur hoga." He further explained that it took some time for his team to recover the channel because people were away for Christmas and New Year's. The actor added, "Chuttiyan chal rahi thi Christmas & new Year ki, lekin uske baad bhi channel wapas aa chuka hai (sic)."

'Wo Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha': Farah Khan Defends Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Against Runner-Up...
Gaurav also promised his fans that they will get to see "unfiltered Gaurav" on his YouTube channel. As he shared the shorts clip announcing the channel’s comeback, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, "Gk wapas aa gaya, love you bhai (sic)," while another commented, "Welcome Back winner Gaurav Khanna. Really excited for upcoming videos." Another commented, "Waiting for New vlog."

Later in the post, Gaurav thanked YouTube India for assisting him in restoring his channel. He also mentioned that during the days his channel was shut down, he did not stop filming vlogs, promising that more videos will be posted soon.

