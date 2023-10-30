Megastar Mohanlal Reveals New Poster Of His Upcoming Malayalam Film Rambaan

Actor Mohanlal on Monday announced Pan film titled 'Rambaan' in collaboration with filmmaker Joshiy. Makers unveiled the intriguing motion poster.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Mohanlal treated fans with a film announcement motion poster.

The poster showcased an animated Mohanlal standing on top of a vintage car, showing his back towards the camera while holding a hammer and a gun in his hands.

A signboard for the 'Ivy Gentlemen's Club' is also visible in the poster.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "Delighted to unveil #Rambaan, my upcoming movie, directed by Joshiy sir and produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul and Shailesh R Singh! Your support means the world to us." Produced by Chemban Vinod Jose, Einstin Zac Paul and Shaailesh R Singh.

The film's grand pooja and title launch were held in Kochi on Monday. During the event, makers unveiled the motion poster.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal has begun shooting for the second schedule of their much-anticipated film 'Vrushabha -The Warriors Arise' in Mumbai.

After completing the first schedule, the film's team and star cast gathered in Mumbai to commence the second schedule.

The film is an epic action entertainer transcending generations. 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore, will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also star Shanaya Kapoor, Zahrah S Khan and Telugu actor Roshann Meka in the lead roles. The film is being produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

The makers will announce the worldwide theatrical release date on the auspicious day of Dussehra.