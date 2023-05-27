 Megastar Chiranjeevi's mentor and veteran filmmaker K Vasu passes away at 72
The Telugu filmmaker is credited to have introduced the megastar to movies with his directorial debut 'Pranam Kharidu'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 27, 2023, 05:24 PM IST
article-image

Renowned veteran Telugu film director K Vasu, who has done some of his career's most illustrious work with megastar Chiranjeevi, passed away in Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon at 72 after a prolong illness. The director was ailing from kidney-related ailments since a few years. He was undergoing dialysis at the KIMS hospital, over the past two months.

article-image

Marking his foray into films through his directorial debut 'Pranam Kharidu', Vasu introduced his young protegee Chiranjeevi as a mainstream star on the big screen. The revered actor took to social media to mourn the grave loss. He penned in Telugu, "Senior directors are K Vasu. The news that he is no more is very sad. He directed the films Pranam Kharidu, Tododongalu, Allullu Annuru and Kothala Rayudu which I did in the early days of my career. My deepest condolences to his family."

article-image

Chiranjeevi's brother and popular actor Pawan Kalyan, who has also worked with the director in some of his career's most prominent films, also paid tributes on social media.

article-image

WHO WAS K VASU?

Filmmaker Vasu hailed from a film family, his father Pratyagathma and brother Hemambaradhara Rao were well-known in the film industry. Following their footsteps, Vasu joined films and eventually became a successful director.

A rare filmmaker who also popularised devotional films in Telugu cinema, Vasu directed the immensely successful Sri Shirdi Sai Baba Mahatyam (1982) and Ayyappa Swamy Mahatyam (1992).

Some his most successful collaborations with Megastar Chiranjeevi include 'Kothala Raayudu', 'Aarani Mantalu', 'Thodu Dongalu' and 'Pakkinti Ammayi'. The 1981 film 'Thodu Dongalu' brought together the biggest stalwarts of Telugu cinema Krishna and Chiranjeevi together.

Popular comedian Brahmanandam was also also a K Vasu discovery through the 1982 film 'Joker Mama Super Alludu'.

article-image

