 Megan Fox Announces Pregnancy With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly After Miscarriage: 'Nothing Is Ever Really Lost'
Actor Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are set to embark on the journey of parenthood. On Monday, Fox shared the "good news" of her pregnancy and posted a picture of the positive pregnancy test. This will be Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second. Fox is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15

Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Actor Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly are all set to embark on the journey of parenthood together. On Monday, Fox took to Instagram and shared the "good news" of her pregnancy. She shared a picture in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump while covered in black liquid, tagging Kelly in the photo.

"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back," she captioned the post, using song lyrics from Kelly's track 'Last November," a song about his and Fox's past pregnancy loss, as per People.

Fox also posted a picture of the positive pregnancy test. This will be Fox's fourth child and Kelly's second. Fox is already mom to sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly is dad to daughter Casie, 15.

The couple didn't entirely go into the details of her previous pregnancy loss at first. However, she confirmed it in her 2023 poetry book. She had reportedly said, "This miscarriage [was] really tragic for me and left me with a lot of grief and a lot of suffering."

According to People, Fox and Kelly (real name Colson Baker) first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. The two went public with their relationship after Fox appeared in Kelly's "Bloody Valentine" music video in May 2020. The video came just days after her now-ex Green confirmed their split after almost 10 years of marriage.

In January 2022, the actress announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, sharing a video of the Born with Horns artist getting down on one knee under a banyan tree, which holds a significant meaning in their relationship.

"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree," Fox wrote in the caption of her post. "We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."

"Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," she continued. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes....and then we drank each other's blood. 1.11.22," the post read.

