Meezaan Opens Up About Being Jaaved Jaaferi's Son: 'I Have A 40-Year Career Of My Father To Fall Back Upon' | FPJ Exclusive |

In an industry where surnames can open doors but also bring an entirely different set of expectations, being born into a film family can be both a privilege and a pressure. For star kids, the spotlight often arrives long before they have had the opportunity to establish themselves, with comparisons, expectations and the weight of a celebrated family legacy following them at every step. And when your father has spent decades carving a place for himself in the entertainment industry, finding your own footing comes with its own set of challenges.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, actor Meezaan, son of veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi, opened up about navigating the pressures of being a star kid, the importance of having his parents’ guidance and why he believes success in the film industry cannot be rushed. Rather than getting caught up in the pursuit of overnight fame, the actor revealed how his father’s four-decade-long career has become a source of perspective, allowing him to learn from his mistakes and approach his own journey with patience.

Speaking about how his parents’ teachings and his father’s journey have helped him navigate the industry, Meezaan said, “I have the teachings of my parents and, like, a 40-year career of my father to sort of fall back upon and look at, learn from his mistakes as well. You know, so I think that constant guide of my parents has, you know, somewhat kept me grounded and kept me looking at the fact that, you know, I’m in this for the long game, you know. My first movie came out in 2019. So it’s been about eight years now, you know. And I think it’s a very long journey. Only after 15 to 20 years can I say that, okay, now I’ve come to a certain standing.”

The actor also spoke about the uncertainty that comes with working in the film industry, stressing that there is no guaranteed formula for success, regardless of how established one might be. For him, consistency, patience and the willingness to keep working matter far more than chasing instant recognition. “So I just have to keep my head down. Just keep working. And because nothing’s in your control. Like, truly, if somebody really had a formula to make things work in the industry, that person would be the greatest. But nobody does. Even superstars, even big directors don’t. So you just have to keep your head down, keep doing good work. And I think over time that fan following builds. And you just have to give it time. You have to be patient. I think the younger generation is very impatient and trying to get overnight success. So I’ve just been at it and taking my time and doing the right things.”