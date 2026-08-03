Meet The Odyssey's Mighty Stuntwoman: Matt Damon Praises Stunt Double Devyn Dalton's Muscular Physique, Says She Has 'The Greatest Arms I've Ever Seen'

Canadian stuntwoman Devyn Dalton earned praise from Matt Damon after doubling for him in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey | X

Canadian stuntwoman Devyn Dalton has emerged as one of the behind-the-scenes standouts of Christopher Nolan’s blockbuster The Odyssey after serving as Matt Damon’s stunt double and earning praise from the Hollywood star for her muscular physique.

The 35-year-old stunt performer doubled for Damon during a pivotal sequence in which his character, Odysseus, and his men encounter the Laestrygonians, a group of giant armoured cannibals.

To emphasise the enormous scale of the Laestrygonians and make Odysseus and his crew appear much smaller by comparison, the production required stunt performers of short stature. Dalton, who is 4 ft 6 in (137 cm) tall, stepped in for Damon, with her muscular arms helping her convincingly double for the actor, The Guardian reported.

Dalton has “the greatest arms I’ve ever seen”, Damon told podcaster Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused.

“Knowing my arms impressed Matt was honestly pretty special,” Dalton told The Guardian. “His shoutout in the press completely caught me by surprise … I’ll always appreciate that he did.”

From Child Actor To Stunt Performer

Dalton said her interest in storytelling began in childhood, when she would invent characters and costumes and stage shows for her family. She began acting professionally at the age of nine before gradually moving into stunt work, which offered her another way to tell stories through physical performance and strength.

“We celebrate men who build careers around being powerful … so why shouldn’t women be celebrated for that too?” she said.

Damon’s comments during the press tour for The Odyssey, Nolan’s big-screen adaptation of Homer’s epic Greek poem, unexpectedly put Dalton in the spotlight.

She is currently filming another project in New Zealand and said she had not anticipated the attention generated by Damon’s remarks.

“Apparently my biceps have their own fan club right now, which definitely wasn’t on my 2026 prediction,” she said.

Dalton said she landed the role through her network of professional representatives and stunt coordinators rather than an open casting call.

“When I found out I booked it, I was genuinely so excited and incredibly grateful. It’s one of those moments where years of hard work and persistence suddenly feels worthwhile,” she said.

Training For The Odyssey

Dalton travelled to Scotland for filming and said working on the production highlighted the enormous amount of effort involved in creating a major film.

“What audiences see for a few minutes often represents months of preparation,” she said.

She trained intensively for the role, adapting her usual fitness routine, which combines Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, dance, yoga and strength-based workouts.

“I took the responsibility very seriously,” she said.

Damon’s praise consequently made the recognition particularly meaningful for Dalton, who felt her training had paid off. Recalling meeting the actor on set, she said, “He’s every bit as genuine, kind and generous as you’d hope.”

Dalton also stressed that stunt work is built around preparation and rehearsal rather than simply taking dangerous risks.

“The best stunt performers are very aware of risk … so everything can be performed as safely as possible.”

Championing Women In Stunts

The attention surrounding Dalton has also prompted calls online for stuntwomen to receive greater recognition for their physical ability and performances.

“I’m proud to represent strong women … I’m passionate about encouraging more people, especially young women, to realise there isn’t just one path into this industry,” she said.

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“I hope more young girls grow up believing they never have to choose between being strong and being themselves.”

Looking ahead, Dalton said she hopes to take on a leading acting role in a film or series, with the added advantage of being able to perform her own stunts.

“Audiences are hungry for new faces … I’d love to show what I’m capable of,” she said.

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