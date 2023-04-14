Meet Dino Morea as ‘The God’ in upcoming spy thriller The Agent; more details inside

Dino Morea | Instagram

Bollywood actor Dino Morea makes his debut in Telugu cinema with the upcoming spy thriller ‘Agent’, directed by Surender Reddy. The film, which stars Akhil Akkineni, Sakshi Vaidya, Vikramjeet Virk, and Mammootty, is set to release in theatres on April 28, 2023, and will also be available in several other languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In the movie, Dino Morea will be seen playing the role of 'The God,' a baddie character who looks fierce in the recently released poster with a machine gun in his hand. The actor spoke about his experience playing the antagonist and how it helped him explore his love for action.

Check out Dino Morea's powerful poster here:

Here's what the actor says about his role

The actor says, "Being a baddie won't be simple ever, especially when the audience has seen you as a lover boy on screen for a long time. With Agent, I got an opportunity to explore my fondness for the action genre.”

He further added, "Yeah, you will watch me executing some high-octane action sequences in the film and I am damn sure you will live it just like you guys love Shaibani Khan - I guess even more.”

Actor's Professional Front

Apart from ‘Agent’, Dino Morea is also making his Malayalam debut with the film ‘Bandra’, where he will be seen alongside Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film's music, composed by Hip Hop Tamizha, has already garnered immense popularity, with the latest release of the third song, ‘Rama Krishna’, becoming a chartbuster.

With an impressive star cast, intense action, and thrilling music, ‘Agent’ is one of the most-awaited films of the year