Mayday OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch To Watch Ryan Reynolds' Adventure Comedy Film?

Mayday OTT Release Date |

Ryan Reynolds is all set to entertain audiences once again with Mayday, an upcoming adventure comedy that has already generated significant buzz among movie enthusiasts. Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the film promises a blend of action, humour, and fantasy, making it one of the most anticipated Hollywood releases.

Mayday is scheduled to be released on September 4, 2026, on Apple TV+. The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Ryan Reynolds, alongside Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Dorociński, Lovell Adams-Gray, Clark Johnson, and other notable actors. The film is produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Ryan Reynolds, Ashley Fox, Johnny Pariseau, Patrick Gooing, Jonathan Goldstein, and John Francis Daley under the banners of Apple Studios, Skydance Media, and Maximum Effort.

The action-comedy film Mayday features Lieutenant Troy "Assassin" Kelly (Ryan Reynolds), a U.S. Navy pilot whose classified mission in Russian territory falls apart during the Cold War. Stuck behind enemy lines, he creates an unexpected partnership with Nikolai Ustinov (Kenneth Branagh), a former KGB operative who admires American culture.

The film stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role, with Kenneth Branagh, Marcin Dorociński, Lovell Adams-Gray, Marcin Dorociński as Alexander Volkov, David Morse as Harold Kelly, and Clark Johnson playing key characters. It is directed by the filmmaking duo Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, known for delivering crowd-pleasing action-comedy entertainers.