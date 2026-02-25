 Mayank Pawar Death Reason: Did Splitsvilla 7 Fame Die Of Liver Damage? Mother Reveals 'Stress & Depression' After Divorce
Mayank Pawar, Splitsvilla 7 fame, passed away at the age of 37, leaving fans shocked. His mother revealed he struggled with stress and depression after his 2024 divorce, which caused liver damage.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Wednesday, February 25, 2026, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Mayank Pawar Death Reason |

The death of Mayank Pawar has sent shockwaves through the fitness and reality TV industry. Passing away at the age of 37 with such a fit physique has left many questioning the cause of his death. So far, neither friends nor family have officially revealed the reason, but reports suggest it could be due to liver damage.

According to OneIndia, Mayank had been under significant stress following his divorce. His mother, Rajni Pawar, revealed that he was married but got divorced in 2024. The separation with his wife caused a phase of "stress and depression," leading to serious liver problems that was detected in early 2025.

Mayank’s mother claimed that the Splitsvilla Season 7 fame was undergoing treatment but had not fully recovered. He was reportedly at his Delhi home in Rana Pratap Bagh when his health suddenly deteriorated, leading to his untimely death. While the exact cause of death has not been officially confirmed, it is believed that his liver condition might have worsened rapidly.

The news of Mayank Pawar’s death was announced on his official Instagram handle. It read, "A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts. Please join us in prayer and remembrance. Om Shanti."

Mayank Pawar’s condolence meeting is scheduled for today, February 25, 2026, from 5 pm to 6 pm at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, Delhi.

Mayank Pawar Death: Splitsvilla 7 Fame Whose Exit Made Sunny Leone Cry Passes Away; Netizens React...
article-image

Mayank Pawar, fondly remembered for his stint on Splitsvilla Season 7, left a lasting impression with his innocent and grounded personality. His exit from the show was emotional. After he was eliminated by the queen, host Sunny Leone was seen visibly left in tears, and Nikhil Chinapa hugging him while bidding goodbye from Splitsvilla. Mayank was also crowned with Mr. Asia and Mr. India's title.

