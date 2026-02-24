 Mayak Pawar Death: Splitsvilla 7 Fame Whose Exit Made Sunny Leone Cry Passes Away; Netizens React 'Can’t Really Believe'
Splitsvilla 7 contestant and fitness icon Mayak Pawar has passed away, shocking fans and the reality TV community. Known for his inspiring journey and memorable exit that even brought Sunny Leone to tears, fans continue to mourn and pray for his soul.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
article-image
Mayak Pawar Death |

Splitsvilla Season 7 fame Mayak Pawar has passed away. The news was shared on his official Instagram handle, which read, "A brother, a champion, a mentor, and an inspiration to many. Mayank Pawar will forever live in our hearts." His untimely demise has shocked fans of reality TV and fitness enthusiasts alike, as Mayak had been a true source of inspiration.

Mayank Pawar was a contestant on Splitsvilla 7. He was also a seven-time titleholder of Mr. India and a one-time Mr. India winner, in addition to being a celebrity fitness trainer.

Mayank Pawar Prayer Meet

The reason behind his death has not yet been reported. The condolence meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at Valmiki Mandir, Sangam Park, Rana Pratap Bagh, from 5 PM to 6 PM.

Fans React in Shock

After hearing about Mayank’s death, one user commented, "Wtf… like few days back I was watching his splitsvilla 7 journey. Can’t really believe. Haven’t seen any pure soul than him in entire splitsvilla seasons." Another wrote, "Shocking news, unbelievable." Many fans continued to pray for Mayank’s soul and wonder about the reason behind his untimely demise. One user noted, "Looking muscular from outside doesn't mean You are healthy...too much supplement along steroids slowly destroy internal organs (sic)."

Back in Splitsvilla 7, when Mayank was eliminated by the queen, host Sunny Leone had her eyes filled with tears. She gave a warm hug to Mayank before he left the villa. Mayank was known for his innocence and grounded behaviour. He was also famous for his killer body and pout in Splitsvilla. Nikhil Chinapa also stopped him for the first time and hugged a contestant before he left. So far, neither Sunny nor Nikhil, the hosts of Splitsvilla 7, have publicly reacted to the death news of Mayank.

