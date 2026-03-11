Maya Kibbel Death: Nick Jonas 'Sister's Last Post For Childhood Friend Will Break Your Heart

Maya Kibbel Death |

Maya Kibbel was a childhood friend and neighbour of the Jonas Brothers. She passed away at the age of 30 after battling Wilson’s disease. Maya died on March 7, 2026. The news of her death was shared on social media by her mother, Kiyoko Kibbel.

Kiyoko wrote, "It is with great sorrow that I have to post this sad news. Maya had been suffering from a rare disease called Wilson’s disease. She fought hard but her body gave out. Early on 3/7, she collapsed and her heart and lungs stopped working (sic)." She further added that Maya had been in severe pain and often cried herself to sleep. Therefore, Kiyoko described Maya’s passing as the “best place ever” for her, as she could finally rest in peace.

'Sister' Maya Kibbel's Last Post For Nick Jonas

On Kiyoko’s post, Nick Jonas commented, "My sister forever. Here for you always." Amid Maya’s death, her last post for Nick also went viral on social media. Maya last posted for Nick on his birthday in 2024. A day after his birthday, on September 17, Maya uploaded a picture from their childhood. Both were seen sitting together and smiling for the photo. Maya captioned the picture, "Happy birthday big bro & BFFL @nickjonas #ihavetoomanyhands."

Maya last posted for her childhood friend Joe Jonas on November 27, 2024. She uploaded a picture of Joe jet skiing while she was holding him from the back. Maya wrote, "or as @joejonas sang it (to the RiRi version) maya kibBEL."

Maya Kibbel's Last Post

Maya’s last post on Instagram was on December 9, 2025. She uploaded a mirror selfie and shared an update about her health. She wrote, "Small update. Still sick (not just with Wilson’s), but getting stronger everyday." Maya further added that she always had the support of true friends and others living with chronic diseases.

Maya then thanked her team of doctors, her mother, and God for keeping her going and helping her get through the situation. Maya added, "I was given a max of 5 year (5 years is coming up soon), but I know God and my docs are working wonders."