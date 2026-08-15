'May We Always Value What We Have': Shah Rukh Khan Shares AI-Generated Post To Wish Fans On Independence Day 2026

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Independence Day Post | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan marked India's Independence Day with a heartfelt message celebrating the country’s diversity, unity and spirit of belonging. The 60-year-old actor took to his social media on Friday to wish his fans and fellow Indians on the occasion, sharing a patriotic note alongside an AI-generated image of himself dressed in traditional Indian attire.

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Independence Day Post

In his post, Shah Rukh wrote, "There’s something special about being Indian…the colours, the contrasts, the beautiful differences, the spirit and above all, the feeling of belonging to something much bigger than ourselves…our Country."

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'Proud To Be An Indian'

He further urged people to value what they have and contribute towards making the nation proud. Concluding his message on a patriotic note, the actor wrote, "Proud to be an Indian and love being one. Jai Hind!"

The photo shows Shah Rukh dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, walking against a backdrop featuring the saffron, white and green colours of the Indian tricolour.

The actor's Independence Day post comes as celebrities across the country shared messages and photographs celebrating India’s 79th Independence Day. Actors Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Urmila Matondkar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan, among other celebrities, extended their wishes on the occasion.

Work Front

The actor is set to star next in King, alongside his daughter Suhana Khan , marking her first theatrical release after her acting debut in the Netflix film The Archies.

King also features an impressive ensemble cast, including Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Raghav Juyal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is scheduled for a Christmas 2026 release.