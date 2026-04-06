Margo’s Got Money Troubles OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy-Drama Series?

Margo’s Got Money Troubles |

The much-anticipated comedy-drama Margo’s Got Money Troubles is set to premiere on OTT in April 2026. The comedy-drama series is created by David E. Kelley and based on Rufi Thorpe’s novel of the same name. The show blends humour with emotional storytelling. It stars Elle Fanning in the lead role, alongside a stellar cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman, and Nick Offerman.

Margo's Got Money Troubles: OTT streaming details

The series is set to be released on Apple TV+, starting from April 15, 2026. The streaming platform shared the trailer of the series on X and wrote, "Our first look at the opening credits of Margo’s Got Money Troubles, featuring 'Blow My Mind' by Robyn. On repeat. #MargosGotMoneyTroubles — April 15 on Apple TV."

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Storyline

Margo's Got Money Troubles narrates the story of a young woman named Margo, a college student whose life turns upside down when she gets pregnant after a brief affair with her English professor. In the end, she decides to keep the baby, but her affair turns into a mess and she loses her job. What will she do to take care of her baby?

Cast and characters

The series features Elle Fanning as Margo Millet, Nicole Kidman as Margo's and her professor's mediator, Michelle Pfeiffer as Shyanne Millet, Nick Offerman as Jinx Millet, Thaddea Graham as Susie, Greg Kinnear as Kenny, Shyanne's boyfriend, Bagus Susilo as Morgan, and Marcia Gay Harden as Elizabeth, among others.

Margo's Got Money Troubles FAQs:

What is Margo’s Got Money Troubles about?

Margo’s Got Money Troubles is a comedy-drama series that follows a young woman navigating unexpected motherhood and financial struggles.

When will Margo’s Got Money Troubles release?

The series is scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+, starting from April 15, 2026.

Who stars in the series?

The show features Elle Fanning in the lead role, along with Nicole Kidman, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Nick Offerman.

Is the series based on a book?

Yes, it is adapted from a novel by author Rufi Thorpe of the same name.