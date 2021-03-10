Manoj Bajpayee treats fans to the teaser of his new film, Silence

Right from the start of the teaser, director Aban Bharucha Deohans has created an intrigue, where Manoj Bajpayee with his team traces the mysterious disappearance of a woman. As she prepared to leave her house, a tragedy befalls following which she disappears only to have her corpse turn up a day later, discovered by trekkers. We see Arjun Mathur being questioned by Manoj's character and Prachi Desai fiercely shooting bullets like a real police officer. With plenty of witnesses but silent alibis. In the end, Manoj Bajpayee says, 'Har khamoshi mein zuban nahi hoti', that’s exactly where we get the significance of the word silence. The teaser has got everything from suspense, drama, thrill to a sense of wanting to know what will happen next.

Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and produced by ZEE Studios, the film also stars Barkha Singh, Sahil Vaid, Vaquar, Shirish Sharma, Sohaila Kapoor, Amit Thakkar and Garima Yagnik.