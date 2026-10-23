Manoj Bajpayee Says Trolls Shared Daughter's Photo, Posted Offensive Comments On Social Media During Ghooskhor Pandat Row

Actor Manoj Bajpayee recalled the online harassment he and his family faced during the controversy over his film's original title, Ghooskhor Pandat. The actor revealed that trolls shared a picture of his young daughter on social media and posted offensive comments, prompting him to consult his legal team.

In a conversation with India Today, Bajpayee spoke about how the controversy affected him personally. The film, which was initially announced as Ghooskhor Pandat, faced strong objections over its title, with several people claiming that it hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. Following the backlash, the makers changed the title to Gajab Raat.

Explaining why the controversy became personal, Bajpayee said, "You know why it affected me? Because they brought my family into it," Bajpayee shared.

The actor recalled how anonymous social media users targeted his family without revealing their own identities. "They published and posted a picture of my family and said all sorts of things. The only thing was that their names were not mentioned. Who was the guy who had done it? If his name had been mentioned...When these bots are active and there are trolls without faces and without names, who are you going to?"

Bajpayee further explained that the decision to share his daughter's picture was particularly upsetting. He said, "I am concerned about my family. And it was very brutal on their part to put my little daughter's face out there and say all sorts of things, without even having the guts to mention their own names. I was feeling that assault every hour. I was consulting my legal team. I was also consulting all the bureaucrats who have been my friends for so many years. And all of them told me only one thing: 'Manoj, ignore it. Right now, you can only ignore it'," he added.

What Was the Ghooskhor Pandat Title Controversy?

The original title of the project drew objections from people who felt it hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. The issue escalated, leading to protests and legal proceedings. Following the backlash, producer Neeraj Pandey withdrew the original title, and the film was renamed Gajab Raat.

Directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey, Gajab Raat also features Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, Shraddha Das and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The film released on Netflix on October 23.