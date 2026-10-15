Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Ghooskhor Pandat Titled Gajab Raat; Netflix Unveils Trailer - Watch

Manoj Bajpayee Starrer Ghooskhor Pandat Titled Gajab Raat | Instagram

Earlier this year, Netflix announced a film titled Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. But the film's title created a controversy, and an FIR was filed against the makers and Netflix, and even a writ petition was filed in the Delhi High Court to ban the movie. Soon, all the promotional content of the film was removed from social media, and the makers assured that the title would be changed. Now, on Thursday, Netflix unveiled the trailer of the movie, and it is now titled Gajab Raat.

The OTT platform shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Anek kahaaniya, anek kirdaar aur sirf ek raat to disclose the truth 👀😳 Watch Gajab Raat, out 23 October, only on Netflix (sic)."

Watch the trailer of Gajab Raat below...

The trailer of the film is quite interesting, and Bajpayee, as usual, is all set to give an impressive performance. But Gajab Raat is a multi-starrer, and it also stars Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Saqib Salim, and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Apart from Bajpayee, Akshay and Saqib grab our attention in the trailer.

Gajab Raat is produced by Neeraj Pandey and directed by Ritesh Shah. But it surely promises to be a thriller that we would expect from Pandey.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about Gajab Raat

While talking about the film, Bajpayee, in a statement, said, "I have always been drawn to characters who are not easy to define, and this film gave me the opportunity to inhabit a world filled with suspense, moral dilemmas and questions of accountability. What makes the story particularly compelling is how the characters’ motivations gradually reveal themselves as the night unfolds. Reuniting with Neeraj after so long was a wonderful experience, and seeing Ritesh make the transition from a writer, whose work I have admired, to a director was equally exciting. I think audiences will have a lot to discover in Gajab Raat."

Gajab Raat release date

Gajab Raat will premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2026.