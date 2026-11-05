Manoj Bajpayee Says Performing Complex Roles Is Never Easy: 'Thankfully, I've Had Privilege Of Learning From Wonderful Teachers' - FPJ Exclusive

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is known for choosing characters that explore different shades of human emotions, and his upcoming film Last Man In Tower is no exception. The actor, who plays a retired physics teacher named Yogesh Mishra in the film, opened up about why he is drawn to complex characters and what makes his latest role challenging.

Speaking about his choice of roles, Manoj told The Free Press Journal, “The roles I take up are very complex, all of them. Similarly, Last Man in Tower, which is based on Aravind Adiga’s book, revolves around a very complex man. Yogesh Mishra himself doesn’t quite understand why he wants to hold on to his house. At times, he comes across as extremely stubborn, while at other moments, you see his vulnerability. His attachment to the house is also connected to the memories of his wife, which makes it difficult for him to vacate it or sign the redevelopment papers."

The actor also explained why bringing such layered characters to life is not an easy task. According to him, understanding a character's emotional journey and the different aspects of their personality is essential to delivering a convincing performance.

He said, “Performing such complex roles is never easy. You have to understand the character’s journey across the story, map out the emotional graph and explore the many layers and sub-layers of the human being you are portraying. Thankfully, I come from a theatre background and have always been in the habit of reading plays and books. I have also had the privilege of learning from some wonderful teachers. Having an understanding of the world, societal issues and even geopolitical developments helps me understand the human being within the context of the time in which the character is set.”

About Last Man In Tower

In Last Man In Tower, Manoj plays Yogesh Mishra, a retired physics teacher who refuses to leave his home despite a proposed redevelopment project. His attachment to the house goes beyond ownership, as it is closely linked to memories of his late wife and the life he has built there.

Directed by Ben Rekhi, the film also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. Based on Aravind Adiga's acclaimed novel of the same name, it explores middle-class aspirations, human behaviour and the challenges surrounding Mumbai's redevelopment landscape. The story examines how the meaning of home and community can change when personal beliefs come into conflict with the interests of others.

The film is set to premiere digitally on Hindi ZEE5 on November 6, 2026.