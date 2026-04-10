Mannat Connection: Curious Case Of Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan And Amitabh Bachchan's Homes

Bollywood stars’ iconic homes reveal surprising connections through shared names and renaming trends | File Photo

Honestly, what are the odds that the homes of two of Bollywood’s biggest celebrities would be the same? You heard that right.

Shah Rukh Khan has lived in his heritage, iconic, sea-facing bungalow called Mannat since 2001. SRK and family occupy both the bungalow and the imposing building (under renovation for more than a year) behind it.

An industry source said, “The annexe that is reportedly getting additional floors will become more imposing once the work is complete.” Even though SRK is temporarily occupying three floors in Pali Hill.

Hrithik Roshan’s Mannat connection

Just before the pandemic, in 2020 to be precise, Hindi cinema’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan bought three storeys — 14, 15 and 16 — a sky-villa reportedly measuring up to 38,000 square feet, in an impressive, pristine-white building on Juhu-Versova Link Road, Andheri, Mumbai.

The penthouse of the building is said to have the most spectacular view of the ocean and, if the Mumbai air clears up, it is said that you can count the stars in the sky from the building terrace.

This property apparently is one of the most expensive real estates in India. And this building, in a happy coincidence, was called Mannat until recently.

However, after Hrithik acquired his residence here, he reportedly put in a request to change the name of the building to Vartamaan, which is how it is referred to now. Of course, all traces of Mannat have not been erased because the building continues to be Vartamaan aka Mannat in most online searches.

Bachchans too are in the name change game

Happy coincidences do not end with SRK and Hrithik, who are close. There is also the old-as-the-hills episode of how Mannat was initially named Jannat and Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa was initially called Mansa.

Something prompted — is it superstition or Vastu Shastra? (conjecture forever) — to get the Bachchans to change their residence name to Jalsa from Mansa.

Almost coincidentally, SRK, whose bungalow was called Jannat, also changed his abode’s name to Mannat. Boy, oh boy, it is like playing musical chairs. You never know which name gives you how much fame.

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Iconic homes become tourist landmarks

As of today, Jalsa, Juhu Beach, and Mannat, Bandstand, Bandra, feature in the list of every tourist visiting Mumbai. Hrithik’s building mates also include one of the superstar’s favourite filmmakers, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who moved into one of the floors just below HR two years ago.