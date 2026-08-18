Manju Warrier & Dileep Spotted Under Same Roof After 11 Years Of Divorce; Ex-Couple's Rare Public Appearance At Kerala Event Goes Viral- VIDEO

Manju Warrier & Dileep Spotted Under Same Roof After 11 Years Of Divorce | Instagram

Manju Warrier and Dileep were once among the most-loved couples in Malayalam cinema. However, the two parted ways in 2015 and have largely maintained separate public lives since their divorce. Years later, the former couple were recently spotted at the same public event in Kerala, with both attending the inauguration of producer Listin Stephen's new theatre. Photos and videos from the event soon went viral on social media.

In one video, Manju was seen stepping out of her car as paparazzi at the venue cheered for her. The actress opted for a pair of jeans paired with a pink-and-white floral top. Dileep, meanwhile, arrived separately at the event in a black-and-white shirt. The former couple did not arrive together.

Manju and Dileep were later seen at the same balcony section of the theatre. However, they did not sit together, with Manju seated next to actor Kunchacko Boban. Their appearance at the same venue marked a rare occasion when the former couple were spotted together under one roof years after their divorce. There were no reports of the two interacting at the event.

About Manju Warrier & Dileep's Relationship

Manju and Dileep's relationship began in the 1990s after they worked together in several Malayalam films, including Sallapam (1996). The two eventually married on October 20, 1998, in a private ceremony at the Aluva Sri Krishna Temple. Following their marriage, Manju stepped away from films and became a homemaker, while Dileep's career continued to grow. The couple welcomed their daughter, Meenakshi, in 2000.

After nearly 16 years of marriage, Manju and Dileep filed a joint divorce petition in July 2014, with the divorce being officially granted in January 2015. At the time, reports stated that the couple had been living separately due to differences of opinion. Dileep later said that their separation was the result of several issues and that he had submitted details to the family court, but he chose not to disclose them publicly, saying he wanted to protect their daughter's future. He also denied that actress Kavya Madhavan was responsible for the breakdown of his marriage to Manju, calling the matter a "closed chapter."