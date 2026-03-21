Manish Malhotra's Mother's Prayer Meet In Mumbai: Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Sara Ali Khan & Other Bollywood Celebs Attend

Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Prayer Meet | Photo Via Instagram

Manish Malhotra lost his mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, on March 19 at the age of 94. Following her demise, several members of the film and fashion fraternity gathered at his Mumbai residence to offer their condolences.

On Friday, her last rites were held at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, where celebrities including Karan Johar, Ronit Roy, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Divyendu Sharma, Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Vijay Varma, Saiyami Kher, Sophie Choudry, Karan Tacker, David Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were present.

Celebs At Manish Malhotra's Mother's Prayer Meet

At the prayer meet on Saturday, March 21, Manish appeared heartbroken and emotional as he made his way to the gathering.

Several other stars, including Ajay Devgn, Kajol and their daughter Nysa Devgan, Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol, Gauahar Khan, Urmila Matondkar, singer Armaan Malik, Anu Malik, Gauri Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Ibrahim Ali Khan, David Dhawan and Sophie Choudry, were also seen arriving to offer their condolences.

Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Nysa

Vicky Kaushal

Gauri Khan & Siddhant Chauturvedi

Urmila Matondkar

Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan

Gauahar Khan

Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna

Anu Malik

Sophie Choudhary

David Dhawan

Armaan Malik

Manish's team shared an official statement that read, "With gratitude for a life beautifully lived, we share the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, Mrs Sudarshan Malhotra, at the age of 94. Having been blessed with a long and fulfilling journey, she leaves behind cherished memories, generations of love and a legacy that will continue to guide us."

Manish Malhotra Pays Tribute To Late Mother

On Friday, Manish took to his Instagram handle, to pay a heartfelt tribute to her late mother on social media. He shared a picture of her on Instagram. Expressing his love, Manish said that he will miss his late mother forever.

In the caption, the designer wrote, "Love and Miss you Forever", followed by a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Meanwhile, Manish has cancelled his couture showcase at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI 2026 following the passing of his mother. The show had been scheduled for Saturday, March 21, but will no longer take place, as confirmed by the designer's team.