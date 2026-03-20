Emotional Manish Malhotra Spotted After Performing Mother Garima Malhotra's Last Rites In Mumbai- VIDEO

Manish Malhotra Returns Home In Grief After Performing Mother Garima Malhotra's Last Rites |

The fashion and film fraternity is mourning the loss of Manish Malhotra’s mother, Garima Malhotra. After performing the last rites, Manish was seen returning home, visibly grief-stricken and avoiding interactions with the media.

In a video shared by India Forum, Manish was seen sitting quietly in the backseat of his car, head lowered, as people surrounded the vehicle following the solemn ceremonies.

Manish's mother's funeral was held on Friday, 20 March 2026, at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai, following her peaceful passing at the age of 94 on 19 March. A number of Bollywood stars and industry friends arrived to pay their respects to the family in this difficult time. Those who paid their respect were Karan Johar, Urmila Matondkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others.

Amid the death of Garima Malhotra, Manish uploaded a beautiful smiling picture of his mother. He wrote, "Love and Miss you Forever." Dia Mirza commented on the post, "You reflect her in every moment of kindness and love you so generously share. Deepest condolences and love to you Manish." Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Hina Khan, Anupma Kher, and others too extended their heartfelt condolences in the comment section. Actress Manisha Koirala wrote, "Manish, my heart goes out to you during this tough time. Your mom's love will never fade. May lord bless her soul and give you the strength to cope!"

Famed fashion designer, Manish, used to call his mother his "strength, inspiration and companion." In 2024's Mother's Day post, he wrote a heartfelt note for his mother, thanking her for "always encouraging my love for clothes and movies since childhood." He wrote, "My mother my Strength, Inspiration and My Companion as I have always lived with her with only Respect and love..."

Manish's team confirmed that his mother passed away peacefully at the age of 94. The family has not yet disclosed the official cause of death.