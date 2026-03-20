Manish Malhotra Pens Emotional Note After Mother Garima's Death At 94: 'Miss You Forever'

Photo Via Instagram

Renowned Bollywood designer and filmmaker Manish Malhotra's mother, Garima Malhotra passed away on Thursday, March 19, at the age of 94. Following the news, several members of the film and fashion industry visited to pay their last respects. Among them were actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Manish Malhotra Pays Tribute To Late Mother

Her last rites were held today in Mumbai. Hours later, Manish took to his Instagram handle, paying a heartfelt tribute to her late mother on social media. He shared a picture of her on Instagram. Expressing his love, Manish said that he will miss his late mother forever. In the caption, the designer wrote, "Love and Miss you Forever", followed by a red heart and folded hands emoji.

Check it out:

Celebrities React

Anupam Kher penned in the comment section, "Sorry for your loss my dear Manish. Nothing in the world can replace the emotion called MOTHER."

Actress Manisha Koirala wrote, "My heart goes out to you during this tough time. Your mom's love will never fade. May lord bless her soul and give you the strength to cope!!!" Actress Bhumi Pednekkar commented, "Condolences".

Several others from the film fraternity, such as Urmila Matondkar, Sonali Bendre, Zoya Akhtar, Chunky Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor, also reacted to the post with folded hands and red heart emojis

Garima's last rites took place on Friday at the Hindu Crematorium in Santa Cruz West, Mumbai.