Mani Ratnam Birthday: From Nayakan To Iruvar; Watch Iconic Films Of The Veteran Director

Mani Ratnam Films |

One of India's most celebrated filmmakers, Mani Ratnam, has consistently redefined Indian cinema with his storytelling, visual style and memorable characters. Gopalaratnam Subramaniam, known as Mani Ratnam, is one of the most talented and celebrated filmmakers in Indian cinema who has won several National Film Awards, and in 2022, the government of India honoured the legendary figure with India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Shri.

From Nayakan to Iruvar, he has directed many iconic films which you should not miss watching. On Tuesday, June 2, Mani Ratnam has turned 70. On his special day, film enthusiasts have the perfect opportunity to revisit some of his most iconic works that continue to influence generations of filmmakers and audiences alike.

Nayakan

If you want to watch Mani Ratnam's masterpieces, start with Nakayan. The film was released in 1987 and features Kamal Haasan in the lead role. Inspired by the life of Mumbai underworld figure Varadarajan Mudaliar, the film follows the journey of an ordinary man who rises to become a powerful crime lord. Widely regarded as a cinematic masterpiece, Nayakan remains one of the greatest Indian films ever made.

Iruvar

Another landmark film in Ratnam's career is Iruvar, a political drama inspired by the lives of prominent Tamil Nadu leaders. Featuring Mohanlal and Aishwarya Rai in her acting debut, the film explores friendship, ambition, and political rivalry against a rich historical backdrop. The film was released in theatres on January 14, 1997.

Roja

Roja introduced audiences to a compelling story of love and patriotism set against the conflict in Kashmir. The film also marked the debut of music composer A.R. Rahman, whose soundtrack became immensely popular. The Tamil language film features Arvind Swamy as Rishi Kumar. The film won three National Film Awards, including Best Film on National Integration, catapulting Ratnam to national acclaim.

Ponniyin Selvan: I

Ponniyin Selvan: I is an epic historical film which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel of the same name. The film is set in the 10th-century Chola Empire and narrates the story of the power struggle during the Xhozha rule between ADs 900 and 950. The film won four National Awards in the 70th National Film Awards, including the National Film Award for Best Tamil Feature Film.

Other notable films

Ratnam followed it with Bombay which was released in 1995. It is the story of a powerful drama addressing communal tensions through the story of an interfaith couple. The film was praised for its bold themes and emotional storytelling. Other notable works include Dil Se.., which was released in 1998, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala, Guru (2007), based on the rise of an ambitious businessman, and the epic historical saga Ponniyin Selvan Parts 1 and 2.

Over the decades, Mani Ratnam has crafted films that seamlessly blend entertainment with social and political themes. His distinctive filmmaking style, memorable narratives, and collaborations with legendary actors and musicians have cemented his place among the finest directors in Indian cinema.