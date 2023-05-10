Mammootty-starrer Bazooka commences shoot from May 10

The shoot of Mammootty's upcoming crime-actioner 'Bazooka' commenced at Ernakulam on May 10, followed by a small pooja organised by the team members. Directed by debutant director Deeno Dennis, the film has been produced by Yoodlee Films, the film division of Saregama India Limited.

Co-produced by Theatre of Dreams, the film will be extensively shot in Cochin and Bengaluru.

Speaking about his association with the project, Mammukka said, "It is nice to come across a script that takes you by surprise and grabs your interest instantly. 'Bazooka' is an action film but it is also a game of wits and has strong, well-etched characters. It is a very well-constructed, taut script and I am looking forward to the filming process because I know my character will take me on a very interesting journey."

Director Dennis, son of veteran scriptwriter Kaloor Dennis expressed his happiness of working with the veteran Malayalam actor. He said, "This film is the culmination of a lifelong dream to work with Mammootty sir and this script gave me the opportunity to do so. I feel thrilled as it is the privilege of a lifetime to direct someone of his stature and experience. Together, all of us are hoping to create movie magic and film for the ages because Mammootty sir and his fans deserve nothing less than a cinematic milestone."

The film also stars Tamil filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon and Shine Tom Chacko in prominent roles. With music by Midhun Mukundan, the film will be shot by cinematographer Nimish Ravi. Incidentally, both technicians collaborated with Mammukka on his recent hit 'Rorschach'.

Last seen in the Telugu film 'Agent' and Malayalam films 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' and 'Christopher', the Megastar also has 'Kannur Squad' and 'Kaathal' in the pipeline.

At 71, it will be interesting to see how the living legend of Malayalam cinema flexes his chops for action.

