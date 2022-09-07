Best movies of superstar Mammootty

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022

The Priest (2021) is a supernatural horror mystery film starring Mammootty, Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica, and V.P Venkitesh

CBI 5 (2022) is a mystery thriller and Mammootty reprising his role as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer along with an ensemble cast. It is the fifth installment of CBI film series

One (2021) is an Indian Malayalam-language political drama film

Peranbu (2018) is an emotional drama film and it was internationally premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on 27 January 2018, among others

Yatra (2019) is a biographical film starring Mammootty in the role as Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Shylock (2020) is a action thriller film and It was later dubbed in Tamil and released as 'Kuberan'

Parole (2018) is a drama film based on a true story. It stars Mammootty, Ineya, Miya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique and Prabhakar.

Pathinettam Padi (2019) is a coming of age drama film, written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan

Mamangam (2019) is a period action film and is about the Mamankam festival of the 18th century in the banks of the Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya

Street Lights (2018) is a thriller film and it was also simultaneously shot in Tamil

Thanks For Reading!

In Pics: Ajay Devgn pays visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with son Yug
Find out More