Best movies of superstar Mammootty

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022
The Priest (2021) is a supernatural horror mystery film starring Mammootty, Nikhila Vimal, Baby Monica, and V.P Venkitesh
CBI 5 (2022) is a mystery thriller and Mammootty reprising his role as CBI officer Sethurama Iyer along with an ensemble cast. It is the fifth installment of CBI film series
One (2021) is an Indian Malayalam-language political drama film
Peranbu (2018) is an emotional drama film and it was internationally premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam on 27 January 2018, among others
Yatra (2019) is a biographical film starring Mammootty in the role as Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy
Shylock (2020) is a action thriller film and It was later dubbed in Tamil and released as 'Kuberan'
Parole (2018) is a drama film based on a true story. It stars Mammootty, Ineya, Miya, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Siddique and Prabhakar.
Pathinettam Padi (2019) is a coming of age drama film, written and directed by Shankar Ramakrishnan
Mamangam (2019) is a period action film and is about the Mamankam festival of the 18th century in the banks of the Bharathappuzha at Tirunavaya
Street Lights (2018) is a thriller film and it was also simultaneously shot in Tamil
