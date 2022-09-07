In Pics: Ajay Devgn pays visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with son Yug

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022

Actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

Photos by Viral Bhayani

The father-son duo was spotted on Tuesday

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Ajay wore a classy blue kurta set

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Yug was seen wearing a yellow kurta with white pyjama

Photos by Viral Bhayani

They were seemingly happy and Ajay could be seen bonding with Yug, while walking in and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha

Photos by Viral Bhayani

They also acknowledged the many fans who caught a glimpse of them at the Ganesh pandal

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Ajay will next be seen in Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh

Photos by Viral Bhayani

