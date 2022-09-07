In Pics: Ajay Devgn pays visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with son Yug

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 07, 2022
Actor Ajay Devgn and his son Yug visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai
Photos by Viral Bhayani
The father-son duo was spotted on Tuesday
Ajay wore a classy blue kurta set
Yug was seen wearing a yellow kurta with white pyjama
They were seemingly happy and Ajay could be seen bonding with Yug, while walking in and offering prayers to Lord Ganesha
They also acknowledged the many fans who caught a glimpse of them at the Ganesh pandal
Ajay will next be seen in Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh
