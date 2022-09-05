Home minister Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on September 5, 2022
He was accompanied by Maharastra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
His wife Sonal Shah and granddaughter were also seen taking blessings from Bappa
He shared pictures on Instagram and wrote about his divine experience
Due to COVID-19 restrictions for the last 2 years, the Home Minister was not able to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja
His visit comes amid his two-day trip to Mumbai
Amit Shah will also be visiting the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West
The Home minister will next be seen visiting the CM's residence, Varsha Bungalow, to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa
