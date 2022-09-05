Home minister Amit Shah visits Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 05, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja on September 5, 2022

He was accompanied by Maharastra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

His wife Sonal Shah and granddaughter were also seen taking blessings from Bappa

He shared pictures on Instagram and wrote about his divine experience

Due to COVID-19 restrictions for the last 2 years, the Home Minister was not able to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja

His visit comes amid his two-day trip to Mumbai

Amit Shah will also be visiting the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Bandra West

The Home minister will next be seen visiting the CM's residence, Varsha Bungalow, to take the blessings of Ganpati Bappa

