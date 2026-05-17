Malayalam Rapper Vedan Faces Fresh Trouble After Tiger Tooth Pendant Found Genuine, Booked Under Wildlife Law

Malayalam rapper Vedan, whose real name is Hiran Das Murali, suffered a major setback in the wildlife case linked to a tiger tooth necklace allegedly found in his possession. According to reports, scientific analysis has now confirmed that the tooth attached to the seized necklace is genuine.

The examination was reportedly carried out at the Zoological Survey laboratory in Kolkata after forest officials sought conclusive proof regarding the item’s authenticity.

Officials had initially suspected during their preliminary inspection that the tooth could belong to a tiger. To verify the finding scientifically, the necklace was later sent to the specialised laboratory for detailed testing.

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Following the report, the Kerala Forest Department is now preparing to file a formal chargesheet against the rapper. Authorities are currently compiling the final documents and evidence required to present before the court.

The case is linked to the alleged illegal possession of a tiger tooth, which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act in India. Under the law, possession of tiger parts is considered a punishable offence and can lead to imprisonment of up to three years if the accused is convicted.

Reports state that the investigation began in April last year when Vedan and five others were detained during a ganja-related probe. During a search operation at the rapper’s flat in Kochi, police allegedly discovered a necklace containing what appeared to be a tiger tooth.

The police subsequently informed the Forest Department about the seizure. A special team from Kodanad later visited the residence, confiscated the necklace and registered a wildlife case against the rapper.

During questioning, Vedan reportedly claimed that he had received the necklace as a gift in 2022. According to his statement, the item was gifted to him during a rap performance in Chennai by a Sri Lankan-origin man identified as Ranjith Kumbidi. Vedan also reportedly told investigators that he had become acquainted with Ranjith through social media.

After the case was registered, the rapper was granted bail under strict conditions while officials continued the investigation and awaited the scientific report.

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Even though the latest findings have confirmed that the necklace contains a genuine tiger tooth, investigators are still searching for Ranjith Kumbidi, who allegedly gifted the item. Authorities believe he may have moved to either the United Kingdom or France, making it difficult for officials to trace him.

Reports further suggest that the Forest Department approached the Perumbavoor Magistrate Court to obtain the laboratory findings. With the scientific confirmation now available, officials are expected to move ahead with filing the chargesheet against Vedan soon.