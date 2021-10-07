Malayalam hit #Home to be remade in Hindi

Mumbai: The official Hindi remake of the hit Malayalam film '#Home' is in the works. Abundantia Entertainment on Thursday announced that it has joined hands with Malayalam production company Friday Film House, to remake the critically acclaimed Malayalam film '#Home' in Hindi.

Vikram Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Abundantia Entertainment said: "We are delighted with the opportunity to recreate a beautiful and relevant film like #Home that is such a topical yet entertaining statement on the world that we live in today."

'#Home' is the emotional story of Oliver Twist, a technologically challenged father, who attempts to reconnect with his children in today's digital world.

Actor-producer and founder of Friday Film House, Vijay Babu said: "'#Home' talks about relationships and how they are evolving in the digital era. It is a universal subject and I am truly excited that this film will now be adapted for a wider, pan-India audience through the Hindi remake."

Shikhaa Sharma, Head Creative and Development, Abundantia Entertainment added: "I can't wait to work on adapting this poignant story in Hindi."

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 10:51 PM IST