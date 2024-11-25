 Malayalam Actress Who Withdrew Sexual Abuse Case Against Mukesh Changes Stance: 'My Husband Assured Me Of Full Support'
Malayalam Actress Who Withdrew Sexual Abuse Case Against Mukesh Changes Stance: 'My Husband Assured Me Of Full Support'

The actress had accused several male actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, of sexual abuse. On Friday, she expressed reluctance to continue the complaints, citing a "lack of support and protection from the Kerala government," as well as "mental exhaustion." She has now stated that her family encouraged her to continue her fight, prompting her to reconsider her decision

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
article-image

A 51-year-old Malayalam actress, who recently lodged sexual harassment complaints against prominent actors in the film industry, reaffirmed on Sunday (November 24) that she will not withdraw her complaints and will pursue them legally to seek justice.

The actress had announced two days ago her decision to drop the cases, citing despair and a "lack of support from the government." However, speaking to television channels, she said her family had encouraged her to continue her fight, prompting her to reconsider.

"My husband called me and urged me to proceed with the cases. He assured me of full family support, saying there was no reason to back down after the harassment I endured," she told media persons on Sunday.

article-image

The actress had accused several male actors, including CPI(M) MLA M Mukesh, of sexual abuse, a few years ago.

On Friday, she expressed reluctance to continue the complaints, citing a "lack of support and protection from the Kerala government," as well as "mental exhaustion." She alleged deliberate attempts to falsely implicate her in a POCSO case following her harassment complaints against actors such as Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, and Idavela Babu.

The allegations surfaced amid the revelations of the Justice Hema Committee report, which detailed widespread harassment and exploitation of women in the Malayalam film industry.

The Kerala government had constituted the Justice Hema Committee following the 2017 actress assault case.

article-image

The report, now submitted to the Kerala High Court, was handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing complaints of sexual abuse in the industry.

The SIT has registered 26 FIRs based on the report's findings.

The actress reiterated her commitment to cooperate with the investigation, stressing that no complaint would be withdrawn.

