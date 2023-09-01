Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair, 31, Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Home

Popular Malayalam television and film actress Aparna P Nair was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (August 31). She was 31.

According to several media reports, the actress breathed her last at her residence in Karamana. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, Aparna was declared dead on arrival. A case of unnatural death has been registered by police.

The actress is reportedly survived by her husband Sanjit and two daughters, Thraya and Kritika. She used to often share pictures and videos with her family members on social media.

On Instagram, Aparna had over 9,800 followers. She shared her last post on August 31. The video featured adorable pictures of her daughter.

Aparna is best known for shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham. The actress has also been a part of films like Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

