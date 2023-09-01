 Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair, 31, Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Home
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actress Aparna Nair, 31, Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Home

Malayalam Actress Aparna Nair, 31, Found Hanging At Her Thiruvananthapuram Home

Aparna P Nair was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
article-image

Popular Malayalam television and film actress Aparna P Nair was found hanging at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (August 31). She was 31.

According to several media reports, the actress breathed her last at her residence in Karamana. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, however, Aparna was declared dead on arrival. A case of unnatural death has been registered by police.

The actress is reportedly survived by her husband Sanjit and two daughters, Thraya and Kritika. She used to often share pictures and videos with her family members on social media.

On Instagram, Aparna had over 9,800 followers. She shared her last post on August 31. The video featured adorable pictures of her daughter.

Aparna is best known for shows like Chandanamazha, Atmasakhi, Maithili Veendum Varum and Devasparsham. The actress has also been a part of films like Meghatheertham, Muthugau, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakil and Kalki.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Web Review: Gagan Dev Riar Is Amazing As Telgi In This Mildly...

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story Web Review: Gagan Dev Riar Is Amazing As Telgi In This Mildly...

Jawan: Most Expensive Ticket For Shah Rukh Khan's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount & It's Already...

Jawan: Most Expensive Ticket For Shah Rukh Khan's Film Costs THIS Whopping Amount & It's Already...

Manish Malhotra Turns Producer; Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar Send Best Wishes

Manish Malhotra Turns Producer; Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar Send Best Wishes

Jawan Advance Booking Opens In India, Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Bekraari Khatam Huyi' (WATCH)

Jawan Advance Booking Opens In India, Shah Rukh Khan Says 'Bekraari Khatam Huyi' (WATCH)

WATCH: Rapper 50 Cent Throws Mic Into Crowd During LA Concert, Accidentally Hits Woman On Head

WATCH: Rapper 50 Cent Throws Mic Into Crowd During LA Concert, Accidentally Hits Woman On Head