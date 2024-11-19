 Malayalam Actor Siddique Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMalayalam Actor Siddique Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam Actor Siddique Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who was accused of raping an actress. Malayalam actress Revathy had accused Siddique of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Hema Report outrage in Mollywood. She had claimed that he had raped her when she was 21-years-old. Siddique had vehemently denied the allegations.

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:56 AM IST
article-image
Actor Siddique | X

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam actor Siddique, who was accused of raping an actress. The decision by the apex court comes days after the Kerala High Court, on September 24, dismissed the actor's anticipatory bail application.

During the hearing, Justice Bela M Trivedi questioned why Revathy was silent all this while and why did it take her eight years to file a complaint against Siddique with the police. "You had the courage to post on Facebook but not go to police station?" Justice Trivedi asked.

To that, Revathy's counsel responded that it was the Hema Committee report which gave her client the courage to speak out, as she knew that the claims would follow immense backlash by Siddique's fans on social media. "It is only when she felt there is an authority that will listen, she came forward," the counsel said.

Read Also
Malayalam Actor Siddique Resigns As AMMA General Secretary Amid Sexual Assault Allegations By...
article-image

For those unversed, Malayalam actress Revathy had accused Siddique of sexual misconduct in the wake of the Hema Report outrage in Mollywood. The actress had claimed that Siddique had assaulted her in 2016, when she was only 21, and that he had addressed her as his 'daughter' before forcing himself on her.

FPJ Shorts
PSTET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Exam On December 1, Check Paper Pattern & More
PSTET 2024 Admit Card OUT; Exam On December 1, Check Paper Pattern & More
'My Retention Wasn't About...': Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Revelation After Being Released By Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction
'My Retention Wasn't About...': Rishabh Pant Makes Stunning Revelation After Being Released By Delhi Capitals Ahead Of IPL 2025 Auction
DU & JNU Suspends Physical Classes; Move Classes Online Amid Air Pollution Crisis
DU & JNU Suspends Physical Classes; Move Classes Online Amid Air Pollution Crisis
Onyx Biotech IPO Day 3: Pharma Company's ₹29 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Over 198 Times; NIIs Bid More Than 600x On Final Day
Onyx Biotech IPO Day 3: Pharma Company's ₹29 Crore Public Issue Subscribed Over 198 Times; NIIs Bid More Than 600x On Final Day

"Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole' (daughter in Malayalam). There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then," Revanthy had said.

Read Also
WATCH: Beena Antony Reveals Truth Behind Hugging Malayalam Actor Siddique In Viral Video
article-image

Revathy had also stated that when she sought help from the industry, no one the Malayalam fraternity stood by her against Siddique.

Siddique had vehemently denied the allegations and had filed a complaint against Revathy later with the Kerala Police for tarnishing his image. In his complaint, he had stated that there was "some agenda" behind the actress' statements.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Malayalam Actor Siddique Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam Actor Siddique Granted Anticipatory Bail In Sexual Assault Case

Zeenat Aman Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Timeless Actress

Zeenat Aman Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Timeless Actress

Bigg Boss 18: When Rajat Dalal Knocked Down Biker With Overspeeding Car In Delhi, Called It 'Roz Ka...

Bigg Boss 18: When Rajat Dalal Knocked Down Biker With Overspeeding Car In Delhi, Called It 'Roz Ka...

'Gandi Baate Hi Likhni Hai': Taapsee Pannu Taunts Paps Over Her Negative 'Anti-Pap' Viral Videos...

'Gandi Baate Hi Likhni Hai': Taapsee Pannu Taunts Paps Over Her Negative 'Anti-Pap' Viral Videos...

'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC...

'Tiring & Frustrating': Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Reports Of Ugly Fight With Asit Modi On TMKOC...