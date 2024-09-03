Malayalam Actor Nivin Pauly Booked Under Non-Bailable Charges For Sexually Assaulting Female Actress In Dubai

Nivin Pauly |

Amid Malayalam #MeeToo actor Nivin Pauly has been the name accused in a sexual assault case of an actress. According to reports, a complaint has been launched against him for allegedly sexually abusing a lady while giving her a position in a movie.

As per the Malayalam regional channel Reporter Live, the actress has filed a complaint against six members, who sexually abused her under the guise of promising her an acting opportunity. This incident took place in November in Dubai.

Malayalam film industry sexual harassment cases have shocked the entire nation and after the Hema Commission report released on August 19.

The case has been registered by Oonnukal police. They will transfer it to the government's SIT, which has been constituted to investigate these fresh charges. Mukesh, among those listed as 'exploiters' by victims, received interim relief from arrest till Wednesday.



FIRs have been registered against nine film personalities such as Mukesh, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, Maniyan Pillai Raju, directors Ranjith, V. K. Prakash, production executives Vichu and Noble after women actresses registered complaints. However, later all the members of the committee submitted their joint resignation.

Earlier this month, Director Ranjith, former General Secretary, and Joint Secretary of AMMA, Siddique, Baburaj, and many more faced a probe in sexual harassment cases.

Also, director Ranjith was pushed to step down as chairman of the Chalachitra Academy. There has also been clamour for Mukesh's resignation as Kollam MLA.