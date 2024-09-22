 Malavika Mohanan Opens Up About Her Intimate Scene With Siddhant Chaturvedi In Yudhra: 'Everything Was So Uncomfortable...'
Malavika Mohanan stated that what 'looks glamorous on-screen is quite unglamorous in the making.'

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 05:57 PM IST
Actress Malavika Mohanan, who made her Bollywood debut with Yudhra, recently shared her experience filming intimate scenes with her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. She discussed that her focus was on other things rather than filming intimate moments.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Malavika said, "Intimate scenes are more awkward, like when you are shooting for a song, it's more technical and you are freezing in the cold. The sand was so uncomfortable. Everything was so uncomfortable so the last thing on my mind was intimacy. Toh aap intimacy ke bare mein such re hi nahi ho, aap baki elements ke bare me such rahe ho ki jaise hi to cut bolenge, I need my blanket."

She also stated that what 'looks glamorous on-screen is quite unglamorous in the making'.

Malavika further talked about the slap scene with Siddhant in the film and said that there were multiple takes since she wanted the shot to look real on-screen.

"Slapping wala scene jo tha usme director chahte the ki aap real slap karo kyuki voh fake lag raha tha. They didn't want to cheat the angle and voh real lage, and I didn't want to slap him, so the worst thing was mujhe bura lag raha tha, kyuki usse chaate pade. After 2 minutes, when I looked at him, he was sitting with an ice pack. I like Siddhant voh nahi hai jispe mujhe khunnas nikalni hai," she added.

Yudhra's story revolves around a man named Yudhra, who has anger issues and is on a mission to bring down an influential drug mafia. In the film, Malavika plays Nikhat, who is the love interest of Yudhra

It is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Shridhar Raghavan. The dialogues are by Farhan Akhtar and Akshat Ghildial. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under Excel Entertainment.

The music is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Prem Hardeep. Yudhra also stars Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Shilpa Shukla in pivotal roles. The film, shot in Portugal and Gujarat, was released on September 20, 2024.

