Malala biopic 'Gul Makai' director gets fatwa from Muslim cleric

Director HE Amjad Khan's film "Gul Makai", based on Pakistani education activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai is set to release soon, and the filmmaker has received a fatwa from a Noida-based Muslim cleric for disrespecting the Quran.

Khan shared that he has been getting many death threats since he started the film, and now a Noida-based cleric has an issue with his film's poster.