I care about Kashmir as South Asia is my home, says Malala Yousafzai

"I know we can appreciate the gifts that all of our people, in all their diversity, contribute to our world. There is no need for us to continue to suffer and hurt each other," Malala added.

The youngest Nobel Laureate, she is an advocate for girls' education and women's equality. Born in Pakistan in 1997, Malala was shot by a gunman on her way back home from school in the Swat District.

She was targetted for speaking out about the plight of girls in her region, who were banned from going to school by the Taliban.